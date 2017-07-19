Potton battle well against Luton Town XI

Potton United went down 3-1 at home to a Luton Town XI in a pre-season friendly watched by 143 spectators on Friday.

The League Two side brought a number of young academy players with a few of this season’s first team hopefuls.

Potton took the lead midway through the half through Matt Chapman who was pushed into the striker position for this match instead of his usual centre midfield role. Chapman sent a defender the wrong way before shooting across the keeper into the opposite side of the goal.

Keeper Will Cook was called into action a few times but most notably with a fine tip over the crossbar from a well worked move.

The Hatters levelled in the 38th minute when United failed to stop a move down the right that saw them close in on the goal in large numbers. Luton found another goal almost on half time to go in 2-1 up.

United found the second half much harder with the visitors pinning Potton into their last third early on. However, United did break well and at times found Danny Webb in lots of space only for the move to break down.

Luton continued to apply pressure and could have got a few more but only found the net once more with a minute to go.

Potton first team boss Laurence Revell said: “This was a great test for us. I wanted hard pre-season games to find out what our players are capable of. I saw a lot of good things out there from the lads.

“If we take those into the season we will be a very hard team to beat”.

Potton ran out comfortable 8-1 winners at Foxton on Tuesday. They host a Northampton Town XI at the Hollow on Saturday.