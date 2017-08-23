Potton beat AFC Dunstable to progress in FA Cup

Potton’s FA Cup adventure continued with a 2-0 win over AFC Dunstable on Friday night.

It was a great result for step 6 side Potton who beat a step 4 Southern League side to progress to the First Qualifying Round for the first time since 2006-7.

The game changed midway through the first half when Dunstable’s BJ Christie was shown a red card for stamping on Gary Ansell-Carter. All of the Potton side worked their socks off and for the rest of the match competed well and deserved their victory.

Dunstable were in control for the first 20 minutes without really troubling Potton keeper Aaron Loney. First Nathan Fraser shot wide and then Christie fired narrowly over.

Potton gave away some silly free-kicks and from one an unmarked Christie headed wide when well placed.

Joe Aris was shown a yellow card for a late tackle. Nathan Frater saw his free kick go wide of goal and Loney saved at the feet of Christie.

Then in the 25th minute Christie was shown a red card and this changed the course of the game. A good through ball found Potton’s Courtney Boughton in the clear and his fierce shot was well saved by keeper Jamie Head at the expense of a corner.

In the 35th minute Dunstable failed to clear their lines and the ball fell to Joe Aris whose shot from 20 yards gave the keeper no chance to give Potton the lead.

Just before the half-time whistle Nathan Frater saw his shot blocked for a corner.

Dunstable were slow coming out after the break and Aaron Murrell saw his shot comfortably saved by Head.

At the other end Moses Olayeye’s free kick diverted for a corner. Murrell made a good run down the left and pulled the ball back but no one was on hand.

On one Potton attack the keeper rushed out and the ball fell to Murrell but his attempted shot went just over the bar.

Then a good through ball found Boughton whose low shot beat the keeper but rebounded to safety off the inside of the post.

With eight minutes to go Potton made the game safe. Danny Webb made a fast run down the right and his centre eluded the keeper and fell to Boughton who scored from close range. Courtney Massey made a good run but saw his effort saved, and from a long ball Jermaine Hall headed wide. After three minutes of added time it was time for Potton to celebrate.

Potton United: Aaron Loney, Calum Forster (Jamie Saunders), Tom Blatch, James Sage, Luke Harradine, Matt Chapman, Danny Webb, Joe Aris (John Bitting), Gary Ansell-Carter, Aaron Murrell, Courtney Boughton (Nick Bines).