Potton cruise through in Senior Trophy

Potton were without several of the regular squad for their Beds FA Senior Trophy first round clash with AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College but put in a very competent performance to win 5-0.

In the 19th minute following a Potton corner that was not cleared, Webb shot home from close range to give Potton the lead.

Potton United v AFC Kempston Town & BC. Picture: Michelle Darrington. PNL-170410-102427002

United now had the upper hand and a period of pressure saw Kempston defend well. Webb forced a good save from keeper Matt Mann and from the rebound Gary Ansell-Carter shot over. Potton increased their lead just past the half hour when a pass from James Meredith split the defence and Webb slotted the ball past Mann.

Kempston fought back with Ronagan shooting over. For Potton, Webb smacked a 20 yard effort against the upright – then Boughton headed over the bar before hitting the post just before the half-time whistle

Kempston had two chances just after half-time when Justin Newman forced a full length save from Joseph Tyler and sub Aaron Chaplin was put through on goal but Tyler read his intentions and saved well.

Kempston were left to rue these chances because in the 50th minute Aaron Murrell centred from the left and Boughton headed home the third.

Potton United v AFC Kempston Town & BC. Picture: Michelle Darrington. PNL-170410-102342002

Potton made it four just past the hour when Webb played the ball through to Boughton who took it round the keeper to shoot home.

Kempston were causing problems with their long throw-ins and from one Moscalito saw his goal bound shot blocked.

In the 80th minute James Sage made a surging run from defence and put the ball through to Webb who unselfishly passed to Murrell to put into the empty net.

The match was played in a good spirit with hardly any serious fouls and Potton dominated by playing good football on the ground and moving the ball quickly. It was also good to see Under 18 player Callum Bloxham used as a substitute.

Potton United v AFC Kempston Town & BC. Picture: Michelle Darrington. PNL-170410-102306002

Potton United: Joseph Tyler. Callum Forster, Charlie Stafford (Callum Bloxham), James Sage, Robert Gwynne (Ryan Don), James Meredith, Danny Webb, Matt Chapman, Gary Ansell-Carter, Aaron Murrell, Courtney Boughton (Jack Stubbs)