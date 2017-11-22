Potton cruise to win at bottom side S&L Corby

Potton may have been without seven regulars on Saturday but they were still far too strong for hapless S&L Corby on Saturday, winning 4-0 in the UCL Division One.

New signings Ashley Henry-Brown and Josh Muschett were among those missing for United and and Under 18 player Sam Willis made his debut as a sub.

Bottom side Stewarts & Lloyd have signed 90 players on this season but fielded a very young side, and could not raise a team against Potton’s reserves on the same day.

Potton dominated and S&L did not have a shot on target but in fairness to their young players they kept trying until the end.

Potton attacked from the start with Muschett shooting over and Nick Bines forcing keeper Darren Mann to tip over the bar.

From a Bines corner Danny Webb headed over the bar and a good move by Potton ended with Aaron Murrell firing narrowly wide of the post.

Potton took the lead on nine minutes when Murrell passed to Webb and his low shot went under the keeper and into the net.

It was 2-0 on 21 minutes as Muschett forced his way through and shot confidently past the keeper. Murrell had a shot blocked by the keeper and the ball went to Webb who netted only to be ruled offside.

The second half was a continuation of the first with Potton playing some neat football.

In the 53rd minute United increased their lead when a long shot from Bines went over the keeper’s head straight into the net.

Bines then had a free-kick from 25 yards that bounced off the top of the crossbar.

The home keeper saved at Murrell’s feet before, with two minutes remaining, Murrell played a through ball to Webb who took it round the keeper to score goal number four.

In the final minute Murrell saw another shot well saved by the keeper.

Potton United: Tyler Josephs, Ashley Henry-Brown, Tom Blatch (Charlie Stafford), John Bitting, Luke Harradine, James Meredith, Danny Webb, Ryan Don (Stuart Gillies), Josh Muschett, Aaron Murrell, Nick Bines (Sam Willis)

On Tuesday 21st the First Team visit Thrapston Town and on Saturday 25th they entertain Burton Park Wanderers.