Potton denied win over league leaders Bugbrooke

Potton overcame a nightmare start to lead UCL Division One leaders Bugbrooke St Michael on Saturday – only to concede a late leveller.

United travelled with a depleted squad and the problems got worse when defender Shaun Faulkner broke down on the M1!

They were totally outplayed by the home side early on and Bugbrooke took the lead in the fifth minute when a Reubus Noel Richards worked his way into the box and fired home at the near post from a tight angle.

Callum Westwood nearly added a second four minutes later when his shot from the edge of the area went inches past the post.

Potton’s first threat cameon 10 minutes when a perfect pass from Calum Forster found Gary Ansell-Carter who cut in and had his shot blocked. Three minutes later a quick throw from keeper Cook was knocked on by Yambasu to Danny Webb who spotted the home keeper out of his goal but his shot from 35 yards was just wide.

Gary Ansell-Carter constantly caused the home defence problems with his tremendous workrate and his cross picked out Yambusu whose fierce shot forced a fantastic save.

Potton enjoyed a good spell of pressure with Reeve pushing an Ansell-Carter shot round the post and from the resulting corner Luke Harradine’s effort was cleared off the line.

The breakthrough finally came a minute before half time when Yambasu played a ball through to Ansell-Carter and his cross was headed home by Webb.

The second half started with Potton still having the momentum that ended the first and Ansell-Carter weaved his way into the area but his shot was blocked.

But they had a let off on 54 minutes when Westwoodl’s cross over the 6 yard box was just too far in front of both advancing Bugbrooke strikers.

Potton took the lead on 63 minutes when Ansell-Carter crossed for Webb to volley home. The equaliser came in the 90th minute when Niall Dolby spotted Cook off his line and his 25 yard shot went in the top corner.

Potton: Will Cook, Calum Forster, Charlie Stafford, Chris Reeves, Luke Harradine, James Meredith, Cory Cooper, Joe Sutton, Gary Ansell-Carter, John Yambasu, Danny Webb Subs (not used) Harry Stafford, Laurence Revell.