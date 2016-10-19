Potton dominant over bottom side S&L

Potton dominated possession against bottom side S&L Corby on Saturday and earned a welcome 2-0 win despite failing to create too many clear cut chances.

S&L opened brightly and a dangerous cross from Ryan Hall was headed for a corner by Calum Forster.

Potton started to play some neat football and Nick Finney headed over from a corner, a centre from Ashley Yeomans just cleared the crossbar and John Yasambu fired over the bar from 25 yards.

Charlie Stafford made a good run down the left and from his pass Finney was unlucky to see the ball bounce off the crossbar.

United eventually made their possession count when Aiden McClean played the ball through to Finney who timed his run to beat the offside trap and slot home to give Potton the lead.

Dan Rogers had an attempt that went well wide of the goal and Dylan Pearson made a good run that was halted by the Potton defence.

Just before half-time Yeomans saw his effort blocked and from the rebound Forster shot wide.

Potton started the second half well with Gary Ansell-Carter having his shot easily saved By Dominic Roggero and the Finney had his effort well held by the keeper.

James Meredith pulled a leg muscle and was replaced by Cory Cooper and soon afterwards Yasambu had an effort on goal but injured himself and was replaced by Marc Umney.

These changes seemed to unsettle Potton. Jack Rogers made a determined run down the right and then in the middle and United were fortunate to stop him with the ball rebounding to Will Cook.

However a ball was put over the top of the S&L defence and in a 50/50 challenge Finney clashed with the keeper, leaving him injured, but he managed to get the ball across the goal where Cooper scored Potton’s second goal.

A free kick from Forster found Shaun Faulkner three yards from goal but he missed the target. Cooper found Finney and his shot was well saved by the keeper and then Forster made a good run from the half-way line only to see his shot go narrowly wide of the post.

Potton’s defence were poor in clearing their lines and Jamie Muir saw his shot blocked. Cooper shot over the bar, Yeomans had a shot deflected for a corner and Faulkner headed over from close range for a Forster corner.

In the last minute Dylan Pearson tried a speculative shot from 40 yards that Cook had to tip over the bar.

Potton United: Will Cook, Calum Forster, Ashley Yeomans, Shaun Faulkner, Luke Harradine, James Meredith (Cory Cooper), John Yasambu (Marc Umney), Gary Ansell-Carter, Nick Finney (Alex Toye), Charlie Stafford.