Potton edged out of North Beds Charity Cup

Potton United exited the North Beds Charity Cup after Baldock won an entertaining tie 3-2 on Tuesday.

Neither team could be faulted for the effort put into this match and it helped warm up the crowd at Stotfold’s Roker Park on a cold November evening.

Baldock opened quickly with Charlie Payne heading wide from a free kick, Kim Forsyth shooting over and Luke Gregson seeing his free kick saved by Will Cook.

Potton scored from their first real attack midway through the half, working the ball down the right and Cory Cooper netted from a Lee Rogers pass.

This then led to Kenny Smith shooting wide and Aiden McClean saw his effort easily saved by keeper Jack Farmer.

On 33 minutes Baldock broke away and Shaun Faulkner was adjudged to have fouled Forsyth in the penalty area. Rob Becksworth made no mistake from the spot.

Two minutes later Luke Hennessey received the ball in what looked an offside position and his centre was headed home by Forsyth to give Baldock the lead.

Charlie Stafford went down in the penalty area under a challenge and the referee waved play on.

In the 43rd a poor back pass to Cooke resulted in him have to hurriedly clear but it came off a Baldock forward for Anthony James to make it 3-1.

Potton came out strongly in the second half and Farmer did well to keep out Smith’s effort. Then Cooper was put clear through on goal and a Baldock player pulled him back and was shown a yellow card.

From the resulting free kick Smith’s effort was blocked by the Baldock wall but was handled. Smith made no mistake from the spot.

Potton were pushing for the equaliser and Lee Rogers was well wide after a good run by Calum Forster.

Both Gregson and James had good chances but shot wide when well placed. Matt Chapman saw his shot well saved by Farmer and with his first touch of the ball after coming on as substitute Alex Toye shot wide when well placed.

Potton host Woodford on Saturday.

Potton United: Will Cook, Calum Forster, Charlie Bowling, Shaun Faulkner, Luke Harradine, Lee Rogers, Mark Ansell-Carter (Joshua Cobb), Aiden McClean, Cory Cooper, Kenny Smoth (Alex Toye), Charlie Stafford (Matt Chapman).