Potton FA Cup derby with Biggleswade ends goalless

A very evenly fought FA Cup clash between level six Potton United and level five Biggleswade United ended in a goalless draw on Friday.

It was anything but dull for the bumper crowd of 252 at the Hutchinson Hollow, with both goalkeepers making excellent saves and both sides creating – and missing – chances.

Potton United v Biggleswade United. Picture: Guy Wills. PNL-170908-101502002

In the second minute Aaron Murrell collected the ball and from 25 yards forced keeper Robbie Ponting to go full length to tip the ball over the bar.

At times the home side were struggling to clear and keep the ball and from a corner Jordan Wright hit the side netting.

From a Potton corner Danny Webb headed just wide when well placed. Meanwhile a good run by Tom Blatch ended with Murrell’s shot being deflected for a corner.

Biggleswade played a delightful through ball that just eluded Nick Elliot.

Just before the half-time whistle Howard-Dobson tried a shot from distance and Elliott headed wide from a corner.

At the start of the second half Kane Farrell tried a snap shot from 30 yards out that went inches past the post.

Gary Ansell-Carter was pulled back by Gareth Hunt and from the resulting free-kick Blatch put his effort just wide. A good run by Hunt saw his effort go wide and then he had a free-kick diverted for a corner.

Biggleswade had a spell of being on top with Farrell’s effort saved by Will Cook and then the keeper saved a close range header from Hunt.

At the other end Murrell had a good shot on goal that was well saved and although the ball was bouncing in the penalty area no Potton player could apply the finishing touch.

A 30 yard free-kick from Farrell was brilliantly tipped onto the bar by Cook and the ball came back into the goalmouth where it was cleared by Blatch.

Nobody could break the deadlock and so the tie went to a replay on Tuesday.

This was the first competitive game of the season for both clubs. For Potton they introduced four new signings this season and they all performed well.