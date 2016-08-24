Potton held by Lutterworth

An under-strength Potton can consider themselves unlucky to only draw 1-1 at home to Lutterworth Athletic in the UCL Division One on Saturday.

Potton were again without several key players due to holidays and injuries but they put on a performance that really deserved three points. The wind made conditions difficult and both goalkeepers made some tremendous saves.

Lutterworth started brightly and Dom Ivens shot wide. At the other end a good move between Mark Ansell-Carter and Daniel Webb was eventually cleared.

A terrific long range effort by Jake Pantony was pushed over the bar by Potton keeper Will Cook. A through gall from Matthew Chapman found Webb who got to the ball first but put his effort wide of the post.

Some bad defensive play by Potton allowed Nathan Bedford a clear run at goal but his shot was well saved by Cook. From a Webb free kick Gary Ansell-Carter shot over the bar when well placed.

A move involving Calum Forster ended with Gary Ansell-Carter shooting wide.

In the 41st minute Lutterworth were awarded a free kick and eventually the ball fell kindly to Bedford who shot home from just outside the penalty area to give the visitors the lead.

After the interval Ashley Yeomans made a welcome return after a long term injury when he came on as a substitute for the injured Matthew Chapman. Potton were awarded a free kick that was taken by Webb and a Lutterworth defender, in trying to clear, sent it goalwards and keeper Coombs did well to push it over the bar. Webb played Sam Kelly through and Coombs saved with his legs.

In the 55th minute a low cross from Kelly was turned into the net by Webb to give Potton a deserved equaliser.

Ryan Coyle had an effort that hit the post and rebounded into play. Josh Radley was shown a red card for something he said to the referee and for the last 20 minutes Lutterworth were down to 10 men.

A cross from Yeomans was headed goalwards by Kelly but Coombs again managed to push the ball over the bar. Sam Davidson had his effort blocked And Gary Ansel-Carter headed over when well placed.

A good run by Webb ended with his left foot shot going wide. Webb’s cross was headed over by Kellyan Gary Ansell-Carter saw his headed cleared off the line.

The referee played five minutes of added time but Potton could not find that elusive goal.

Potton United: Will Cook, Calum Forster, Sam Kelly (Cameron McCoy), Shaun Faulkner, Stuart Gilllies, Aiden McClean, Daniel Webb, Mark Ansell-Carter, Gary Ansell-Carter, Matthew Chapman (Ashley Yeomans), Sam Davidson (Joe Aris).