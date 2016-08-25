Potton inflict Olney’s first league defeat

A battling display by a youthful Potton side saw them come away with all three points on Tuesday and inflict Olney’s first UCL Division One defeat of the season.

Early play swung from end to end with Gary Ansell-Carter shooting just wide and at the other end Joshua Crawley did the same.

A good Potton move ended with Matt Chapman’s shot being easily saved by keeper Jack Taylor.

In the 29th minute a good move between George Kiely and Sam Kelly ended with a low centre from Kelly that was turned into the net by Daniel Webb from close range.

Olney came back and Will Cook did well to turn a fierce effort from Christian Smail over the bar. A long through ball found Webb who tried to lob the advancing keeper but saw his effort go wide of the post.

At the start of the second half Gary Ansell-Carter was wide with an effort after Webb’s free kick.

At the other end Crawley saw his shot well saved by Cook and then blasted the ball well over.

Potton were conceding some silly free kicks but defended them well. Stuart Gillies was wide with a good effort following a Webb free kick and then Calum Forster fired a free kick over.

Webb played the ball to Gary Ansell-Carter and his shot was going inside the post but keeper Taylor made a good full length save.

On Saturday the first team visit Premier Division side Wisbech Town in the League Knock Out Cup. On Saturday United Reserves entertain Rothwell Corinthians Reserves in a league match and then on Tuesday welcome Olney Town Reserves in the League Knock Out Cup.

>> For the FA Vase visit to Bicester on Saturday, September 10 the club will be running a coach for supporters. Anyone interested in going should contact Bev Strong on 01767 692251 or any committee member.