Potton level to earn third straight draw at Lutterworth

It was the same story for Potton United on Saturday - a third consecutive 1-1 UCL Division One draw with players unavailable and missed chances.

At Lutterworth Athletic, good football was difficult on a slightly bumpy surface that had been played on the previous Thursday evening.

Due to player unavailability Potton were only able to name two substitutes and one of these was manager Laurence Revell.

United could, and should, have opened the scoring in the opening minutes when both Danny Webb and Nicky Bell had chances from close range blocked on the line.

At the other end the defence was slow getting out to Charlie Chechlacz and his effort was well wide of the post.

From a Webb free kick the ball landed at Matt Chapman who saw his fierce shot well saved by keeper Alex Ray. Potton were doing all the attacking and a Calum Forster dangerous cross eluded everyone.

However midway through the half, from a long throw in, John Pickering was allowed to head home unchallenged from close range to give Lutterworth the lead.

Charlie Stafford, who had an excellent game filling in at left back, made a good run and Webb saw his header cleared.

Bell was put clear twice, either side of the break, but put one well over while the other skimmed the post.

From free kicks both Shervington and Baines headed over the Potton bar.

Midway through the half Baker fouled Webb and wasn’t booked but the incident led to a fracas between some of the players and one from each side was shown a yellow card.

Mark Ansell-Carter had an effort go wide of the post and Cory Cooper was clear through on goal only to be pulled back by Coyle who was shown a yellow card.

Cooper then saw his shot blocked but in the 78th minute Matt Chapman forced the equaliser home from close range from a Webb corner.

Potton United: Will Cook, Calum Forster, Charlie Stafford, Shaun Faulkner, Stuart Gillies, Mark Ansell-Carter, Danny Webb, Gary Ansell-Carter, Matt Chapman, Nick Finney, Nicky Bell (Cory Cooper)