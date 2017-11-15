Potton made blistering return to form and see off strugglers

After a series of indifferent displays Potton gave a commanding performance and dominated against struggling Oakham United on Saturday, easing to a 4-0 win.

In so doing they played some attractive football and scored some well worked and taken goals.

Aaron Murrell of Potton United. Picture: Michelle Darrington PNL-171115-102328002

Potton applied early pressure and the keeper did well to hold onto a dangerous centre from Calum Forster.

At the other end Jake Mason was late on a challenge on keeper Tyler Josephs and the keeper need attention before he could continue.

On 14 minutes Aaron Murrell played a delightful through ball to Danny Webb -– his shot beat the keeper but hit the post with Gary Ansell-Carter the first to react and shoot home to give Potton the lead.

Potton were working the ball well and at times failed to shoot when they seemed to have the opportunity.

Tom Blatch on the ball and Ryan Don (in background) for Potton United. Picture: Michelle Darrington PNL-171115-102339002

The hosts were having the majority of the possession.From the edge of the penalty area Forster fired just wide and a good passing movement saw keeper Tom Bedford save well from Murrell.

From one corner the ball fell to Luke Harradine who saw his 20 yard shot beat the keeper and hit the crossbar and rebound to safety.

In the first minute of the second half Webbmade another fine run down the left hand side and Ansell-Carter just failed to get on the end of it with the goal at his mercy.

Six minutes in a good passing movement between Tom Blatch and Webb ended with Webb side footing the ball into the net to double the lead.

Danny Webb of Potton United. Picture: Michelle Darrington. PNL-171115-102350002

That was increased to three in the 55th minute when a quickly taken free kick was played to James Sage whose fierce shot from 35 yards was deflected past the keeper.

Potton continued to dominate play with James Meredith forcing a save from the keeper and, from a Webb centre, Ansell-Carter forced an acrobatic save.

Potton were awarded a free kick with ten minutes left and Nick Bines stepped up to score from 25 yards.

It was pleasing to see Under 18 player, Hadleigh Boughton, make his debur as a substitute.

Gary Ansell-Carter of Potton United. Picture: Michelle Darrington PNL-171115-102401002

On Saturday Potton travel to Stewarts & Lloyds AFC before visiting Thrapston on Tuesday, both in the UCL.

Potton United: Tyler Josephs, Calum Forster (Hadleigh Boughton), Tom Blatch, James Sage, Luke Harradine, James Meredith (John Bitting), Danny Webb, Ryan Don, Gary Ansell-Carter, Aaron Murrell, Josh Sturiolo (Nick Bines).