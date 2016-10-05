Potton make early Beds Senior Trophy exit at Flitwick

A complacent Potton United made an early exit from the Beds FA Senior Trophy on Saturday with a more determined Flitwick Town fully deserving their 4-1 win.

Potton introduced 16-year-old Connor Parnell in goal but he could not be faulted for any of the goals.

In the second minute James Meredith played the ball through to John Yasambu who shot past the keeper to give Potton an early lead.

United then seemed to slow down and allowed Flitwick to dominate with Will Scott forcing a save from Parnell, and both Dan Stafford and Luke Finnie shooting wide when well placed.

Having said that John Yasambu had at least two good chances to increase Potton’s lead before Flitwick equalised in the 17th minute when some defensive play conceded a corner from which Josh Reynolds slotted home.

Five minutes later a long throw in found Will Scott who shot home to give Flitwick the lead.

In a further attack, Potton’s defence did not clear the ball and a shot from Matthews hit the underside of the bar with the Referee’s Assistant ruling it had not crossed the line.

Words were said in the Potton dressing room at half time and they came out more determined with an effort by Ashley Yeomans being deflected for a corner. Yasambu had a shot saved by Peck, Finney had a header from a Calum Forster free kick and then the keeper fumbled the ball for James McDermott to shoot wide.

However ust past the hour Ollie Banfield headed home strongly from corner to put Flitwick further ahead. In the 73rd minute Banfield was again unmarked and headed home from a corner for Flitwick’s fourth goal.

Potton United: Connor Parnell, Calum Forster, Ashley Yeomans, Shaun Faulkner (Aiden McClean), Alex Toye, James Meredith, Matthew Chapman (Joe Aris), James McDermott, John Yambasu, Nick Finney (Ty Davies), Shaun Flack

Potton will have to improve considerably when they visit Buckingham Town on Wednesday and Long Buckby AFC on Saturday 8 October.