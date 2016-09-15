Potton pay price in Raunds defeat

Potton once again paid the price for missed chances and poor defending in a 3-1 UCL Division One defeat at Raunds Town on Tuesday night.

In the first half Potton played some attractive attacking football on a good playing surface and controlled most of the half. Ashley Yeomans had a good run and shot over the bar and Jack Weeden had an effort blocked.

Nick Harrison forced a save from Will Cook and them United’s new signing Juke Yambusu centred for Gary Ansell-Carter to head back to Weeden, and he headed over the bar from close range.

Gav Wills had a good run but shot wide of Cook’s post.

Raunds played a long through ball and Shaun Faulkner did well to clear. Shaun Flack made a good run down the left and from his centre Weeden forced a save from keeper Chris James.

Then in the 32nd minute a free kick from Calum Forster was headed back across the goal for Weeden to head Potton in front.

Yambusu made a good run and from his pass Weeden’s effort was blocked by the feet of James. Joe Aris made a determined run and passed for Yambusu to volley over the bar.

Gary Ansell-Carter saw his shot saved by the keeper and then Weeden made a good run to see his shot saved by James.

Yambusu had a left foot effort go wide of the post and just before half-time Calum Forster had a shot across goal that went narrowly wide of the post.

Raunds slightly changed their formation for the start of the second half. In the 50th minute they equalised when Tobi Looker was left unmarked from a corner and headed home unchallenged.

Then on 62 minutes a ball was lofted over the Potton defence and Dave Townsend scored with his first time shot.

Raunds were starting to take control of the match and Josh Davis saw his shot saved by Cook. Weeden had a weak shot at goal before a header from Gary Ansell-Carter found Yambusu who saw his effort blocked.

Yambusi centred for Matt Chapman who saw his header from close range blocked by the keeper and then a 25 yard shot from Aris was brilliantly tipped over the bar by James.

Shaun Faulkner did well to clear a dangerous cross from Jamie White, but in the 80th minute White scored the third decisive goal when Cook missed a corner and the ball fell kindly to White who made no mistake from close range.

In the closing minutes Cook did well to save from White and Harrison to prevent the margin being greater.

Potton United: Will Cook, Calum Forster, Ashley Yeomans, Shaun Faulkner, Chris Reeves, James Meredith (Aiden McClean), John Tambusu, Joe Aris, Gary Ansell-Carter (Mark Ansell-Carter), Jack Weeden, Shaun Flack (Matt Chapman).

Potton now have two more league trips on the road - at Whittlesey Athletic on Saturday and Thrapston Town on Tuesday.