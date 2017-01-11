Potton pay the price for a sloppy start and finish

Potton made a sloppy start and finish to their 2017 opener against Long Buckby on Saturday and paid the price.

United have only themselves to blame when they dominated most of the possession but gave away a goal in the first minute, continued to miss many good chances, including a penalty, and with five minutes to go were caught short at the back as Buckby recorded a 2-1 win.

In the opening seconds Potton’s defence was slow to react to a through ball and Marcus Dorman’s fierce shot was pushed for a corner by Will Cook. From the resulting kick Cook called for the ball and missed it allowing Calum Yates to head home from close range. Potton started to take control and first Cory Cooper and then Danny Webb, after a good run by Gary Ansell-Carter, saw their shots saved by the keeper Jordan May.

Webb played the ball through to Ansell-Carter and the keeper did well to smother his shot while in a rare Buckby attack Simon Barby saw his effort saved by Cook.

However with half an hour gone Gary Ansell-Carter headed home from close range from a Calum Forster free kick.

Webb saw his free kick go over the bar and at the other end slack defensive play by Potton ended with a long shot from Ed Kostiuk go wide of the post.

In the first minute of the second half Yasambu had the ball in the net but it was disallowed for an infringement.

Joe Sutton tried a long shot that was just off target while Kostiuk tried his luck with a long range shot that bounced in front of Cook and somehow he managed to push over the bar.

Luke Harradine headed over from a corner and then a centre was headed on by Webb for Ansell-Carter to shoot wide.

Substitute Charlie Merry tried a long shot from 30 yards that went over Cook but fortunately for Potton rebounded off the crossbar.

Potton had two close range efforts cleared off the line before George Kiely was fouled in the penalty area. Webb’s spot kick hit the crossbar and from the rebound he headed wide.

Potton had reverted to three men at the back in an effort to gain all three points but Buckby broke down the right and the centre was was well headed to give Buckby the lead in the 85th minute.

On Saturday the first team visit Irchester United who are two places above Potton.

Potton United: Will Cook, Calum Forster, Charlie Stafford (Nick Finney), Shaun Faulkner, Luke Harradine, James Meredith, Daniel Webb, Joe Sutton, Gary Ansell-Carte, John Yasambu (Kenny Smith), Cory Cooper (George Kiely).