Potton prove clinical on road at Buckby

Clinical finishing saw Potton secure three points against a Long Buckby side that were out to impress their caretaker manager.

At times Buckby resorted to some cynical late tackles in an attempt to stop the speedy Potton forwards and this resulted in three home players receiving yellow cards.

However in the 18th minute Potton made a quick break with Courtney Boughton passing to Danny Webb and from his low centre Aaron Murrell scored to give Potton the lead.

This took the sting out of Buckby’s tail and Potton doubled their advantage just past the half hour. Sturniolo played the ball down the left to Webb whose centre was again turned into the net by Murrell.

It was 3-0 shortly before the break when Boughton had a shot blocked and the ball fell kindly to Sturniolo to finish.

Ty Wilson pulled one back for Long Buckby early in the second half as the hosts rallied and forced several chances.

However Potton came back into the game and in the final ten minutes Gary Ansell-Carter played the ball over the Buckby defence for Webb to run onto and lob over the keeper into the net for the fourth.

Potton United: Tyler Josephs, Callum Forster, Charlie Stafford, James Sage, Liam Sweeney,Jamie Saunders, Danny Webb, Ryan Don, Josh Sturniolo (Tom Blatch), Aaaron Murrell (Gary Ansell-Carter), Courtney Boughton (Jack Stubbs).