Potton put five past Stotfold in Hinchingbrooke Cup

Potton progressed to the next round of the Hinchingbrooke Cup and took local bragging rights with a 5-0 victory over Stotfold on Tuesday.

On an excellent playing surface Potton played some attractive football especially in the first half and led 4-0 at the interval.

Potton opened with Danny Webb making a good run and seeing his shot blocked while at the other end Adam Drakulic saw his effort easily saved by Tyler Josephs.

In the ninth minute Potton took the lead when Webb passed to Murrell who controlled the ball before shooting into the net.

Stotfold pressed with Josh Murray shooting wide. However on the half hour, from a Callum Forster free kick, Murrell and Webb interchanged passes and then crossed for Boughton to get goal number two.

Seconds later Paul Donald lost the ball to Webb who ran in to shoot low past the keeper. Five minutes on and a pass went to Murrell who dummied to let the ball run through to Webb and he placed it into the net.

Just before half time Bisla saw his effort blocked and his appeals for a penalty for handball were turned down by the referee.

Just past the hour Sturnilo made another good run into the penalty area and dinked the ball over the keeper for Webb to head home and complete his hat-trick.

Play became a little scrappy but a good move involving Webb and Ansell-Carter ended with Webb shooting just wide. Meanwhile from a free kick a header from James Sage was well saved by keeper Matt Fallon.

Potton are away to the winners of the tie between Raunds Town and Eynesbury Rovers in the next round.

On Saturday Potton visit AFC Long Buckby before hosting Buckingham Town on Tuesday.

Potton United: Tyler Josephs, Callum Forster, Charlie Stafford, James Sage, Liam Sweeney, James Meredith, Danny Webb, Ryan Don, Josh Sturnilo (Aiden McClean), Aaron Murrell (Jack Stubbs), Courtney Boughton (Gary Ansell-Carter)