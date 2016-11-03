Potton reap rewards from fired-up first half display

An oustanding first half display set Potton United on the road to a 3-0 win at Rushden & Higham United on Tuesday.

However in the second half Rushden dominated the UCL Division One match when Potton appeared to relax the intensity of their play.

Potton could not have made a better start when, in the first minute, Calum Forster made a good run and was brought down in the penalty area and Gary Ansell-Carter made no mistake from the spot.

The visitors were putting a lot of pressure on the Rushden defence and controlled the first half. Gary Ansell-Carter had a shot saved and then he played Aiden Mclean in whose shot was easily saved by the keeper.

Lee Rogers was well wide with a couple of shots before first Charlie Stafford fired at the keeper and then forced him to make a good save.

Nick Finney headed wide from a corner before suffered an injury and had to be replaced by Kenny Smith. In the 43rd minute Forster made another good run down the right and his centre was spilled by the keeper for Smith to force home from his first touch since coming on.

Such was Potton’s dominance Rushden did not have a single attempt at goal in the first half.

What a difference the half time made, as Rushden came out the more determined and startled to unsettle Potton.

Scott Manning saw keeper Will Cook off his line and tried a shot from 35 yards that Cook did well to get back and save. Potton were still slow to start and twice Forster cleared off the goal line. Ryan Kella had two headers well saved by Cook before Alex Toye headed narrowly over from a corner.

Tom Martin had a good run down the right and his centre eluded everyone before Jake Reynolds shot wide when well placed.

Potton were struggling to clear their lines and conceded a free kick on the edge of the penalty area but Manning saw his shot deflected for a corner.

In a rare Potton attack Gary Ansell-Carter saw his headed well saved by the keeper and from the rebound Toye shot over the bar. Smith had been shown a yellow card for a late tackle and was then shown a red for something he said to the officials.

Lee Rogers had a good run and passed to Gary Ansell-Carter who saw his shot saved.

But in the 86th minute Cory Cooper played a delightful through hall that Gary Ansell-Carter ran onto and placed past the keeper for the third goal.

The first half performance was exceptionally good but Potton allowed Rushden to get back in the game in the second half through not keeping the ball and doing the simple things they did in the first half.

On Saturday the first team visit promotion contenders Daventry Town and on Tuesday visit Baldock Town, who play at Stotfold FC, in the North Beds Charity Cup

Potton United: Will Cook, Calum Forster, Ashley Yeomans, Alex Toye, Luke Harradine, Lee Rogers, Mark Ansell-Carter, Aiden McClean, Gary Ansell-Carter (John Yasambu), Nick Finney (Kenny Smith), Charle Stafford (Cory Cooper)