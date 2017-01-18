Potton return to winning ways at Irchester

Potton returned to winning ways on Saturday with a workmanlike performance at Irchester United who sit one place above them in the UCL Division One.

Potton applied early pressure and Nick Finney saw his shot saved. Calum Forster played a glorious ball over the top of the defence and with keeper Dale Hamilton advancing quickly Gary Ansell-Carter was wide with his effort.

Danny Webb saw his header easily saved and at the other end Will Cook saved a tame shot from Ty Clarke.

In the 15th minute a free kick from Joe Sutton was headed on by Nick Finney to John Yambasu who shot into the net to give United a deserved lead.

Webb had a good run before firing well over the bar and then from a Sutton centre was headed goalwards by Ansell-Carter to be saved by Hamilton.

In the 33rd minute Irchester played a long ball over the Potton defence to Keensleyside and, before he could be closed down, he fired a low shot just inside the post to equalise for Irchester.

Calum Forster received a nasty head injury from a challenge by Ryan Lovell who was shown a yellow card.

Clarke headed wide when well placed and in the closing minutes of the half Webb saw his 20 yard shot somehow headed off the line by a defender, this went to Yasambu and his shot was pushed out by Hamilton with Ansell-Carter then hitting the post.

Early in the second half Yasambu saw his shot saved by Hamilton and then a long free kick from Cook eluded Ansell-Carter.

Play swung from end to end with neither side testing the keeper.

Midway through the half Potton took the lead again when Ansell-Carter found Finney who passed it onto to Forster and his cracking shot from just over 25 yards went just inside the post.

Irchester looked as though they had broken away but were stopped by Harradine who found Sutton and his first time pass found Webb in the clear from the half-way line who took the ball and rounded the keeper to roll it into the net.

Potton continued to press to the end with Webb shooting over and Kenny Smith having a shot that was easily saved by Hamilton.

Melton Town are the visitors to the Hutchinson Hollow on Saturday.

Potton United: Will Cook, Calum Forster, Charlie Stafford, Shaun Faulkner, Luke Harradine, James Meredith, John Yasambu (Cory Cooper), Joe Sutton, Gary Ansell-Carter (Matt Chapman), Nick Finney (Kenny Smith), Danny Webb.