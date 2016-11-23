Potton rue missed chances in Whitworth draw

Potton United’s 1-1 draw with Wellingborough Whitworth on Saturday was probably a fair result but the home side were again guilty of missing decent chances.

Meanwhile the visitors were fast and dangerous on their breaks and did enough to secure a point.

Potton welcomed back Daniel Webb after a short stay at Eynesbury Rovers. James Meredith and John Yasambu made a welcome return from injury although Aiden McClean had to drop out just before the match with tonsillitis.

Potton started really well and had the ball in the net in the first minute but it was disallowed for offside.

Mark Ansell-Carter had a shot deflected for a corner and from this Webb’s headed bounced off the keeper for another corner.

From this Potton took a deserved lead. The ball fell to Cory Cooper who shot into the net in the eighth minute.

Potton conceded a succession of silly free kicks, from one Jordan Pendered shot over and then saw another well saved by Will Cook.

The home side started the second half brightly with Webb having a good run and seeing his shot saved. Cooper was well placed but put a shot wide.

Whitworth came more into the game and Brittain was wide with his effort and Dean Hall fired over the bar. Webb was then put clear and chipped the keeper but the ball finished the wrong side of the post.

In the 83rd minute, from yet another Whitworth free kick, Judge headed back across the goal for Hall to have an easy tap in to equalise.

With just five minutes left Potton’s John Yasambu was put through with a clear run on goal only to be brought down by Martin Brown and the referee had no option but to show him a red card. From the free kick Webb’s effort was blocked by the wall.

Potton host Olney on Saturday and Raunds on Tuesday, both in the league.

Potton United: Will Cook, Calum Forster, Charlie Bowling, Shaun Faulkner, Luke Harradine, Lee Rogers, Daniel Webb, Mark Ansell-Carter (John Yasambu), Gary Ansell-Carter, Cory Cooper, Nicky Bell (James Meredith).