Potton’s season ends in disappointing defeat

Potton finished the season with a third consecutive league defeat against Raunds Town.

Raunds dominated the first half and scored a ‘soft’ goal in the fourth minute that was to be proved the winner.

In the second half Potton were on top but failed to take their chances.

It was a disappointing end to the season but United have finished in sixth place in UCL Division One, one place higher and with seven more points than last season. The work starts now on preparing for next season.

In the fourth minute Raunds took the lead when a centre was headed home by Dave Townsend, the ball looping over Will Cook and going in just under the crossbar.

Joe Sutton had a shot that went wide of the Raunds goal before Townsend, Lee Dorrington and Mason Thomas all had efforts that just missed Potton’s goal.

United came more into the match with Danny Webb’s free kick going just over the bar.

Webb then played Gary Ansell-Carter in who beat the last defender and his shot narrowly missed the target.

Potton started the second half with more purpose and a good move ended with Ansell-Carter seeing his shot saved. Sam Piesse shot over and a poor back pass was intercepted by Ansell-Carter who saw his effort blocked.

Joe Sutton made a good run and from his centre Faulkner shot over the bar when well placed. A good pass from Aiden McClean found Ansell-Carter who forced the keeper into a very good save.

In a late breakaway Josh Davies saw his effort saved.

Potton United: Will Cook, Shaun Faulkner, Charlie Stafford (Calum Forster), Kenny Smith, Luke Harradine, Aiden McClean, Sam Piesse (Joe Bell), Joe Sutton, Gary Ansell-Carter, Matt Chapman (Cory Cooper), Danny Webb