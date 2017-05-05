Potton’s top players celebrated at awards

More than 60 players, committee members and partners attended Potton United’s Players Awards Evening in the clubhouse on Friday.

Chairman Alan Riley welcomed everyone and thanked the management, players, committee and all those that had supported the club during the season.

Manager Darren Staniforth congratulated both teams on their performances in the season. The first team had finished sixth in UCL Division One — one place higher than last season and with seven more points.

The Reserves, in their first season since being reformed, had finished a creditable eighth after a poor start to the campaign, and reached the Beds FA Intermediate Cup Final.

Darren complimented both teams on their team spirit and if this continues was sure they do well again next season.

He then presented gifts to Pauline Westhorp and Bev Strong in appreciation of all their work during the season.

The following awards were then made:

First Team Leading Goalscorer Gary Ansell-Carter; Reserve Team Leading Goalscorer James Wills—who was also leading goal scorer in the Reserve Division; First Team Managers Player of the Year Luke Harradine; Reserve Team Managers Player of the Year Aaron Loney.

First Team Supporters Player of the Year Gary Ansell-Carter; Reserve Team Supporters Player of the Year James Wills; First Team Players Player of the Year Calum Forster; Reserve Team Players Player of the Year Tom Ray; Club Sportsman of the Year Jack Hutchinson.

In making the Chairman’s Clubman of the Year, Alan Riley had no hesitation in naming Darren Staniforth.

This was not only for the work he did with the players but also for securing some sponsorship and undertaking electrical modifications in the clubhouse.

The evening started with a hog roast and this was followed by a comedian.