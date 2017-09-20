Potton scrap deserved win in league return

Potton made a welcome return to UCL action and came away with three deserved points from only their third league match of the season at Lutterworth.

At times play was scrappy as the uneven pitch did not help either team to play good football but United triumphed 2-1.

Lutterworth’s Marshall Keenan, who made dangerous runs down the left throughout, saw his centre elude everyone and then Will Cook save his shot.

Gary Ansell-Carter’s shot on the turn went wide, then James Meredith intercepted a pass and shot over from 25 yards. Potton’s new signing, Liam Sweeney, forced keeper Kristian Bee into a full length save.

On 26 minutes Danny Webb pulled the ball back to Ansell-Carter who saw his fierce shot well saved by Bee but it rebounded to Ryan Don who fired Potton ahead.

Midway through the half Keenan made another run and his centre was not cleared by the Potton defenders and Liam Taylor levelled from close range.

Ansell-Carter missed a golden opportunity to head home from close range from a Webb centre. But in the 83rd minute Ansell-Carter netted on the volley from Callum Forster’s free kick to give Potton the lead.

Potton began to drop deeper and Lutterworth had the ball in the net only to be ruled offside.

In the closing moments Ansell-Carter and Samuel were shown yellow cards after most players from both sides got involved in a fracas.

Potton United: Will Cook, Callum Forster, Tom Blatch, James Sage, Luke Harradine, James Meredith, Danny Webb, Liam Sweeney (Matt Chapman), Gary Ansell-Carter, Aaron Murrell, Ryan Don (Charlie Stafford)

On Saturday the first team entertain Peterborough Northern Sports at the Hutchinson Hollow, KO 3pm in the Second Round Qualifying of the Buildbase FA Vase.

Then on Wednesday, September 27 they visit Rushden and Higham United in a league match.