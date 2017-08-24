Potton secure point in league return

Potton secured a point when they returned to UCL Division One action at Olney Town on Tuesday, the match ending 1-1.

United were on top for much of the opening 20 minutes and could have been one or two goals clear if their finishing was better.

They made the Olney keeper McAdoo work hard but many of the shots were from outside the keeper’s 18 yard box.

It was on the half hour mark when Olney came into the game more and had a number of chances after getting behind United’s back line. On the 32nd minute Olney’s McDonald got behind James Sage and touched the ball into an area where he could shoot but Aaron Loney shut the ball down, taking the player with him.

The ref saw enough to offer Olney a penalty from Drew Mitten that brushed Loney’s fingers just before it hit the net.

Potton restarted the game with a sense of urgency. With one of these attacks the ball found its way to Aaron Murrell who missed from four yards before scoring from the same distance, when the ball fell to his left foot on the rebound from another blocked shot.

Potton made a change at half time bringing on James Meredith to replace Matt Chapman in the centre of midfield in an attempt to keep the ball on the deck more.

Having said that, one of Potton’s better chances came when James Sage played a 50 yard pass to Danny Webb.

Danny’s first touch was great and left the full back for dead but the ball never sat right for him and the chance went by.

Potton travel to Wisbech Town in the league knockout cup this weekend.

POTTON UNITED: Aaron Loney, Calum Forster (Jamie Saunders), Sam Piesse, James Sage, Luke Harradine, Matt Chapman (James Meredith), Danny Webb, Courtney Boughton, Gary Ansell-Carter, Aaron Murrell, Nick Bines