Potton see off Oakham in Hinchingbrooke Cup

Some new faces delivered on the pitch as Potton United beat Oakham United 1-0 in the Hinchingbrooke Cup on Tuesday.

First team manager Laurence Revel took the opportunity to look at some new players and they put on an impressive performance that saw them through to the next round. There they will entertain the winners of the Godmanchester Rovers and Eynesbury Rovers clash.

Potton started brightly and dominated early play.

And the only goal of the game came in the 10th minute when a good move between Mark Ansell-Carter and Cory Cooper ended with a pass to Kenny Smith who beat a defender to slot the ball home.

A move between Cooper and Smith ended with Mark Ansell-Carter shooting over the bar. Two good moves saw Cooper narrowly wide twice, while another move down the right saw Smith centre, the ball deflected off a defender’s knee and onto the crossbar.

Oakham’s first attempt at goal was by Stuart Lambie who was well wide.

Aiden McClean, who had a terrific match in midfield, intercepted a ball and saw his effort from 25 yards go just wide of the top corner.

Oakham were coming more into the match and Will Cook did well to save from Nicki Young and a dangerous centre from Ben Easson eluded everybody.

Words must have been said in the Oakham dressing room because at the start of the second half they pushed Potton back and dominated play. Stuart Lambie had a shot that Cook saved at full length and then Potton gave away a silly free kick and Cook saved Ricky Hailstone’s effort.

The home side came more into the game and substitute George Kiely saw his shot easily saved while at the other end Hailstone put two shots wide.

Potton were getting back in the match with Cooper shooting wide and then Gary Ansell-Carter shooting way over the bar.

Oakham had a good chance to equalise when substitute Darren Edey was put through and he shot wide with just the keeper to beat.

Potton United: Will Cook, Harry Stafford, Calum Forster, Shaun Faulkner, Luke Harradine, Aiden McClean, Mark Ansell-Carter, Alex Toye (Lee Rogers), Kenny Smith (Gary Ansell-Carter), Cory Cooper, Marc Umney (George Keily.

Before the match one of the Potton players came into the clubhouse and asked if he could charge his electric car up. He only had eight miles of electric left and it is over 10 miles to his home. So he plugged the cable into the clubhouse and charged his car whilst the match was being played!