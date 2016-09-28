Potton show Bourne supremacy

Potton United overcame a desperate shortage of players to win 3-1 at Bourne Town on Saturday.

Who would ever want to be manager of a local football club? Saturday saw 24 players being unavailable for one reason or another and both Potton’s first and reserve teams had squads of only 12 players on duty.

To add to boss Darren Staniforth’s selection headache, Will Cook was still suffering with a thumb injury and Lee Swain played in goal.

Potton had a let off inside the opening minute when a pass found Zak Munton in the clear and his low shot rebounded off the post to George Couzens who blazed over an open goal.

However in the seventh minute Potton took the lead when John Yambasu turned his defender and scored with a good low left foot shot. Ashley Yeomans’ attempt from long range went over the bar and at the other end Couzens also saw his effort go well over.

Potton were playing some attractive football and from Mark Ansell-Carter’s centre Nick Finney headed wide. At the other end Tyler Sculthorpe saw his effort blocked.

Early in the second half Potton were again caught out with Munton running through and putting the ball over the bar.

Then in the 66th minute Bourne equalised when Rook collected the ball just outside the penalty area and his fine swerving shot gave Swain no chance of saving.

Bourne had a period of pressure and it looked as though they would take the lead when Smith had his header cleared off the line by Ashley Yeomans.

However with 15 minutes remaining new signing Jack McDermott spotted the Bourne keeper off his line and his lobbed shot rebounded off the crossbar to Nick Finney who shot home to give Potton the lead.

Two minutes later the Bourne defence were appealing for offside and Yambasu took the ball and chipped the ball over the keeper for goal number three.

To complete a good day for the club the reserves recorded a 1-0 win in their County Cup match against Christians in Sport. The goalscorer was James Wills.

On Saturday Potton United visit Flitwick in the Beds FA Senior Trophy, kick off 2.30pm.

Potton United: Lee Swain, Calum Forster, Ashley Yeomans, Alex Toye, Jack McDermott, James Meredith, Cameron McCoy (Ty Davies), Mark Ansell-Carter, John Yambasu, Nick Finney, Shaun Flack