Potton smash 11 past Woodford

It took Potton 28 minutes to score against lowly Woodford on Saturday – but they ended up smashing their visitors 11-1.

There were four goals each for Gary Ansell-Carter and Danny Webb, two cracking goals from Calum Forster with Matt Chapman adding the other.

This win now takes Potton to sixth place in the United Counties League Division One.

In the opening minutes a fast break by Potton ended with Ansell-Carter’s centre being headed over the bar by Nick Finney. A minute later John Yasambu had the ball in the net but was ruled offside. Webb had a header cleared off the line by a defender and Yasamu had two efforts blocked when close to goal.

In the 28th minute a good passing movement between Finney and Yasambu finished with Ansell-Carter opening the scoring. Moments later Potton had a let off when Will Cook was forced to make a save at the feet off Tobi Ojutalayo.

In the 38th minute Potton increased their lead when Webb centred for Ansell-Carter to net from close range. It was all Potton attacking and Webb made a good run only to shoot over the bar. In the 41st minute a perfect centre from James Meredith was headed home by Webb. Two minutes later Yasambu passed to Webb who made no mistake with goal number four.

After the interval Potton introduced 17 year old new signing Sam Piesse as substitute in place of Yasambu. He made a quick impression, making a good run down the left and centring for Ansell-Carter to blast home.

Ansell-Carter centred for Finney to head just over the bar and then Ansell-Carter played the ball through to Webb who rounded the keeper but hit the side netting.

Piesse saw his fierce shot well saved by the keeper before Webb found Ansell-Carter who made no mistake for his fourth goal in the 53rd minute.

Two minutes later Charlie Stafford was adjudged to have made a foul in the penalty area and Kalo Morgan made no mistake from the spot to give Woodford a consolation.

A minute later a cross from Piesse was headed out to Calum Forster and he scored with a cracking shot from 35 yards that gave the goalie no chance — it could be contender for goal of the season. In the 61st minute Aiden McClean, returning after injury, found Chapman who placed the ball past the keeper. Six minutes later Piesse found Webb who scored.

In the 71st minute Webb collected the ball and placed his shot just inside the post for his fourth goal and Potton’s tenth.

To add to Woodford woes Craig Cunniff was shown two yellow cards within the space of a minute for something he said to the referee so Woodford had to finish the match with 10 players.

Piesse shot over the bar before Forster completed the scoring in the 80th minute with a low shot from 30 yards.

Potton United: Will Cook, Calum Forster, Charlie Stafford, Shaun Faulkner, Luke Harradine, James Meredith (Aiden McClean), Danny Webb, Matt Chapman, Gary Ansell-Carter (Kenny Smith), Nick Finney, John Yasambu (Sam Piesse)

On Saturday the first team are without a game but Potton’s Reserves entertain Desborough Town Reserves. They are now sixth in the league after an unbeaten run of eight matches and Desborough are second so it should be a good match.