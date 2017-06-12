Potton snap up striker in push for promotion

Potton United have signed striker Aaron Murrell for the new UCL Division One season.

Aaron moves to the club having spent the previous three seasons at Olney Town. He scored 24 goals last term.

General manager Darren Staniforth said: “Aaron’s been a player we’ve been after for a few seasons now so finally getting him to commit is a big step for us. Our facilities are good enough for the UCL Premier which is where the board and I want us to be as soon as possible.”

First team manager Laurence Revell said: “The majority of the squad have committed. We are now topping up the level of quality to hopefully get us over the finish line in to the Premier one day soon.”