Potton step up a gear to beat Blackstones

Potton returned to winning ways with a 3-1 defeat of Blackstones in the UCL Division One on Saturday.

At half-time Potton were fortunate to be on level terms but a much improved performance in the second half saw them take the points.

In a match played in heavy rain it was a thoroughly entertaining match for the spectators who braved the conditions.

Blackstones dominated early play with Matt Cook, the dangerous Jones de Sousa and Josh Hales all putting wide.

Potton came more into the game and Gary Ansell-Carter’s low shot was saved by keeper Lee Crockett just inside the post.

In the 29th minute Danny Webb had three attempts at goal – the first two were blocked by Crockett but he managed to force the third over the line to give Potton an unexpected lead.

Blackstones continued to press and from De Sousa’s pass Hales was in the clear but shot wide.

In the 44th minute De Sousa was allowed time to collect the ball on the edge of the area and his shot went under the diving Cook to equalise for Blackstones.

During the first half both Nick Finney and Mark Ansell-Carter received injuries and were substituted by John Yambasu and new signing Oliver Habergham.

Potton began to get on top with Habergham playing the ball to Webb whos low shot was saved.

Habergham was unlucky not to score when his header hit the top of the cross bar. It was all Potton attacking now and they took the lead on 73 minutes when Crockett punched the ball into his own net from a Webb corner.

Potton continued to press and two minutes later Webb scored again with a low shot. Potton United: Will Cook, Calum Forster, Matt Chapman, Shaun Faulkner, Luke Harradine, Mark Ansell-Carter (Oliver Habergham), Cory Cooper, James Meredith, Gary Ansell-Carter (Laurence Revell), Nick Finney (John Yambasu), Danny Webb.

On Saturday Potton visit Bugbrooke St Michaels and on Tuesday entertain Buckingham Town. Both of these teams are challenging for promotion places so they will be difficult changes.