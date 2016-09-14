Potton unlucky to exit Vase at Bicester

Potton United were desperately unlucky not to force a replay in their FA Vase clash at Bicester Town on Saturday, going down 3-2.

In reality neither team deserved to win or lose.

Playing up a fairly steep slope Potton had the first attack with Gary Ansell-Carter shooting high and wide.

Shaun Faulkner did extremely well to divert a dangerous free kick for a corner from which Adam Gardner headed wide.Gary Ansell-Carter shot wide before Luke Harradine headed over from a Calum Forster free-kick.

Potton appealed for a handball and from a breakaway Richard Benjamin shook off the challenge of Faulkner to shoot past Will Cook to give Bicester an unexpected lead in the 19th minute.

Bicester came more into the game and a dangerous cross from Lewis Gabbidon eluded everyone.

Benjamin saw his shot well saved by Cook before Kieron Scott headed over the Potton crossbar.

With two minutes to go before half-time Potton tried to play their way out of defence and did not really clear their lines and the ball fell to Gavin Kidd whose low cross was turned into the net by Gavin Kidd from close range.

Early play in the second half saw a header from Gary Ansell-Carter pushed to safety by keeper Jason Haddy and then he volleyed over the bar when well placed.

Gary Ansell-Carter was played through and was fouled by the keeper. From the free kick by Forster, Shaun Flack headed into the net in the 59th minute.

Three minutes later a low shot from Forster was pushed out by Haddy but Gary Ansell-Carter following up equalised for Potton.

The joy was short lived with the Potton defence being caught out and Benjamin rolled the ball past Cook for what proved to be the winner in the 63rd minute.

Flack forced a good save from Haddy and with play swinging from end to end Benjamin shot wide of the goal.

Joe Aris had a shot from 25 yards that went the wrong side of the post. Benjamin saw his shot saved by Cook before Cook had to tip a shot from Adam Beckett round the post.

The referee only played about three minutes of added time but Potton could not force the equaliser.

Potton United: Will Cook, Calum Forster, Ashley Yeomans (Kenny Smith), Luke Harradine, Shaun Faulkner, James Meredith, Mark Ansell-Carter, Aidan McLean (Joe Aris), Gary Ansell-Carter, Jack Weeden, Shaun Flack