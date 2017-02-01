Powerful Potton give Burton six of the best

Potton put in a good all round performance to beat lowly Burton Park Wanderers 6-0 on Saturday and could easily have made double figures if they had taken all their chances.

United started brightly and a poor back pass let Gary Ansell-Carter through only to see his shot well saved by the keeper. A good passing movement ended with Danny Webb shooting wide.

Burton’s Jordan Watt saw his shot blocked and then the keeper had to be substituted as he injured his leg.

In the 19th minute a good passing movement between Calum Forster and Webb ended with Webb centring the ball for Ansell-Carter to score from close range.

A mistake by Charlie Stafford allowed James Payne to shoot from 30 yards out and he saw his shot go over Will Cook and hit the post and rebound to safety.

This was a lucky let off for Potton but in the 24th minute Joe Sutton threaded a good ball through to Webb who ran on to round the replacement keeper to fire home the second.

A minute later the ball was deflected off a defender to Webb who scored the third.

Luke Harradine saw his header well saved and some poor defending allowed Josh Ozier to work his way through for Cook to save at his feet. Moments later the deputy keeper did well to save from Webb and then Sutton but in so doing he suffered a bloody nose, which eventually forced him to be substituted at half time.

In the first minute of added time a cross shot from Calum Forster went over the keeper’s head and into the far corner of the net.

Early in the second half Ansell-Carter was bundled over in the penalty area but Forster put his spot kick wide.

Matt Chapman put over the bar when well placed. Bailey saw his shot comfortably saved by Cook and then Kenny Smith succeeded in twice putting the ball over the bar from within the six yard box. Webb forced a full length save from deputy keeper John Bowden.

In the 84th minute Webb centred for Smith to score while four minutes later Matt Chapman headed a centre just inside the post for goal number six.

On Saturday Potton entertain Woodford United at The Hutchinson Hollow.

Potton United: Will Cook, Calum Forster, Charlie Stafford, Shaun Faulkner, Luke Harradine, James Meredith, John Yambasu, Joe Sutton (Matt Chapman), Gary Ansell-Carter (Corey Cooper), Nick Finney (Kenny Smith), Danny Webb.