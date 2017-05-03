Queens Park beat Totts Reserves to win Centenary Cup and league double

Queens Park Crescents came from behind to beat Totternhoe Reserves 2-1 to retain the Centenary Cup and complete a 2016-17 season league and cup double at Cranfield United .

In front of a 200-strong crowd the Crescents were the quickest out of the blocks and with just six minutes play a dazzling run from inside his own half by Ayaz Hussain saw him shoot just wide of the post.

However within three minutes they were trailing, Crescents goalkeeper Piotr Karpuk making a right hash of a ball pumped high into his six yard box that allow the Totts’ Jack Lauder to head home on the back post.

It was now end to end stuff with the best chance of an equaliser coming just five minutes from the break when, following a sweeping move involving a quartet of players, Shahinur Rahman fluffed his lines with an open goal begging.

The game changing moment was to arrive 24 minutes into the second period when earlier hero Launder was forced to use his hands on the goalline to keep out a goalbound equaliser. Following his red card dismissal by referee Jack Giles up stepped the Crescents’ Daniel Rasol to tuck away the penalty.

Crescents with the one man advantage were now gaining the upper hand and duly took the lead via Shazed Satter 15 minutes from time.

There was still time, however, for late drama when with less than a minute to play a ‘handbags’ incident between several players from both sides saw referee Giles issue red cards to Tott’s Harry Marlow and the Crescents’ Mohammed Abbasss.