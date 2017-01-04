Rampant Biggleswade FC smash nine past bottom side

Biggleswade FC served up yet another feast of goals in a 9-2 thrashing of Arlesey Town Reserves on Monday.

They have now netted 22 goals in three games with heavy wins over Langford and Hadley in their previous two fixtures.

As a result FC’s goal difference is closing in rapidly on SSML Division One leaders Harpenden Town.

The two sides are level on points, with Harpenden’s superior goal difference cut to three. Biggleswade have two games in hand on their rivals.

Monday’s game was bursting with young talent, Biggleswade boasting eight teenagers and Arlesey’s side full of 17-year-olds

However on the day it was FC who took the honours which they earned after a clinical first 45 minutes.

They opened the scoring inside five minutes as Alex Marsh saw his shot hit the bar and Nick Henebery was quickest to fire the rebound home. On ten minutes a great run from George Bailey was cleverly picked up by George Riley, and Bailey grabbed the second.

Bailey almost got his second a minute later as he got on the end of a Mark Franklin ball, Luke Oswick in the Arlesey goal producing the save.

The third arrived on 14 minutes, Bailey this time not being denied as he slotted in from a tight angle.

On 24 minutes a great run by Marsh saw him upended in the Arlesey box and Riley coolly added the fourth.

Ryan Inskip claimed the fifth as he stroked home a cross from Adam Hunt on 42 minutes and there was still time to grab a sixth as Marsh left his marker and guided it past Oswick.

The second half began with the best finish of the game as Arlesey’s Cameron Sharp produced an exquisite lob from out on the byline to reduce the arrears.

FC were quick to restore their advantage as Bailey was quickest to a loose ball and duly completed his hat trick.

Hunt grabbed a deserved goal and Biggleswade’s eighth as he drove in from the right before firing into the corner.

Arlesey got their second on 84 minutes through Charlie Thake while Marsh got his second and FC’s ninth with an individual effort late on.

It was a great start to what is a heavy and difficult January schedule for FC whilst the Arlesey youngsters, to their credit, never dropped their heads.

Biggleswade host Broadfields on Saturday before visiting Harefield on Tuesday.