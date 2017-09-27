Reds beat Green in Vase

Langford deservedly won through to the first round proper of The FA Vase as they beat Crawley Green in a very entertaining game at Forde Park.

The match kicked off on a perfect playing surface. The Reds created the first chance in the opening minutes when Jed Wheeler volleyed from close range.

The visitors then started to dominate and had several chances to edge in front. Mark Smith headed over from close range, then Crawley twice hit the woodwork – George Nichols crashed a shot against a post, then Mark Smith turned a long cross against the other post when well placed.

On 42 minutes the Reds took the lead with a good finish from Jed Wheeler, sliding in at the far post to turn in a low cross from the left.

The second period opened with Langford increasing their lead within 32 seconds. Ben L’Honore latched onto a sloppy pass, rounded the keeper, and despite pressure from two defenders, slotted the ball home.

A scrappy period of play followe before the visitors reduced the arrears on 60 minutes as Sodiq Thompson headed home at the far post.

This galvanised Langford, Jed Wheeler came close within 60 seconds, shooting just wide from a narrow angle after bursting clear of the defence.

Then on 65 minutes Langford made it 3-1 with a quite brilliant goal from Jordan Stewart. He picked up a loose ball wide near the halfway line, took it on, then without breaking stride blasted a tremendous shot from 25 yards into the top corner past a startled Dean Bull.

Langford will host Harpenden Town in the next round.

Langford: Billy Welch, Joe Roche-Gerrard, Dan Harper, Joe Zungvzah, Michael Payne, Tom Carroll, Jordan Stewart, Jack Edwards, Ben L’Honore (capt), Jed Wheeler, Jordan Cleghorn.

Subs: Harry Orr (used), Nico Miceli (used), John Coley (used), Ashley Fitton, Harry Pilsworth.