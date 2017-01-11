Reds power into league cup final

Langford cruised into the final of the Division One Cup with an emphatic 3-1 win over Hatfield Town on Tuesday.

James Potter opened the scoring on seven minutes, turning the ball home at the far post after good work by Jason Penman.

On 11 minutes it was 2-0, a well-worked short corner found James Potter on the edge of the area, and his low shot fizzed past the unsighted keeper.

The third arrived six minutes later as Pat Daly latched onto a flick on, and fired past the advancing keeper.

The visitors tried hard to reply and Darren O’Brien tested Ross Tompkins with a fine run and shot, but The Reds looked dangerous every time they attacked, and Kieran Extence in the Hatfield goal received a yellow card for bringing down Pat Daly.

Hatfield almost reduced the arrears in a bizarre moment when a back pass hit a post and bounced back into Tompkins’ arms.

Hatfield threw everything into attack in the second half. In the 67th minute Steffen Saywell fired a shot in from distance to reduce the home side’s lead.

The game then lapsed into a scrappy affair with no real chances being made, the only highlight being a glancing header from Pat Daly, which flashed inches wide.

Langford await the winners of Harpenden vs Wodson Park in the final. They host Hillingdon in the league on Saturday.

Langford: Ross Tompkins (capt), Steven Redmond, Deon Putnam, Sean Murray, Craig Meyrick, Michael Moss, Stephen Brooks, Connor Waite, Pat Daly, Jason Penman, James Potter.

Subs: James Chisholm (used), Ross Scotney (used), Tyler Ingham (used), Adam Perry, Karl Gudgin.