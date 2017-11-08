Reds too strong for Blue Cross in trophy

Langford stormed into the next round of the Beds Senior Trophy with an emphatic second half display against Wootton Blue Cross on Saturday/

The first half was a dour affair with little in the way of goalmouth chances, as the visitors worked very hard to disrupt play and stop Langford moving with any sort of rhythm.

The first effort on target came after 20 minutes when Ben Warner in the home goal tipped a fierce shot over.

The visitors were having their best spell, but it was Langford who took the lead on the stroke of halftime. A corner was only half cleared and Joe Zungvzah bundled the ball home from close range.

The second half saw a much better display from the Reds, with Luke Smith twice foiled by the visiting keeper at point blank range.

Langford increased their lead on 65 minutes when the same player headed home from a cross by debutant Sean Mboto. It soon became 3-0, when Smith burst into the area and was pushed over; he coolly converted the spot kick.

Wootton almost pulled one back when an attempted clearance somehow looped backwards onto a post, and away to safety.

The hosts finally completed the scoring on 79 minutes when Sean Mboto fired home a brilliant debut goal from 25 yards.

Langford are at home to Wodson Park in SSML Division One on Saturday.

Langford: Ben Warner, Lewis Sinclair, Jordan Stewart, James Lamptey, Michael Payne (capt), Adam Brown, Lewis Croucher, Joe Zungvzah, Luke Smith, Josh Terry, Sean Mboto.

Subs: Karl Dean, Reeon Wiltshire (used), Jacob Dawson (used), Harry Orr, Jed Wheeler (used).