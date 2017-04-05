Resurgent Arlesey make it three wins on the bounce

Arlesey Town’s improving form continued with a third Southern League Division One Central win on the bounce as they beat Beaconsfield 2-0 on Saturday.

Although Beaconsfield started strongly the hosts absorbed the early pressure with Bart making an excellent save from a free kick.

The Blues grew into the game and a good ball over the top by Kim Forsythe found Jack Vasey who chipped the ball past the keeper for 1-0 on 26 minutes.

Seconds later it should have been two but this time Vasey hit the post. A free kick from Beaconsfield also hit the post but Arlesey held firm until the interval.

In the second period Beaconsfield again came out strongly but once more Arlesey absorbed the pressure.

They went further ahead when Tony Williams found Vasey who pulled the ball back to Christian Tavernier and he hit a low accurate shot into the bottom corner of the net.

Arlesey were now in control and as Beaconsfield pushed up to try to keep in the game they left holes that the Arlesey forwards exploited. Only a combination of good goalkeeping and a bobbley pitch prevented them from scoring more.

On Tuesday night Royston Town sealed the Division One Central title following a draw between Kempston Rovers and Farnborough.