Rhiney at the double as Arlesey grab first win

Arlesey Town warmed up nicely for this weekend’s FA Cup match with their first league win of the season.

A 2-0 success at Histon on Tuesday gave the Blues their first points of the campaign and left their hosts bottom of the Southern League Division One Central.

It was a fine team performance in Cambridgeshire with a welcome clean sheet to boot.

After a goalless first half Taylor Rhiney netted for Arlesey in the first minute of the second half.

And he added the second 20 minutes from time, on both occasions outpacing the Histon defence to beat the keeper.

Tuesday’s win went someway to addressing the pain of a late 2-1 defeat to Bedfordshire rivals Barton Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

Visitors Rovers went in front after just three minutes as Jason Blackett headed home powerfully from Dan Hutchins’ corner.

Frankly not a lot happened for the following 87 minutes – until into injury time at the end of the game when Arlesey sub Lewis Wilson broke through and coolly lobbed the Barton keeper.

But just as the home fans were celebrating a point, in the 95th minute Elliot Bailey hit a hopeful punt forward from near the touchline and it sailed over keeper Nick Thompson’s head to hit the post and trickle along and over the line for the winner.

Next up is Potters Bar, who drew at Royston in the same division on Tuesday, at home on Saturday in the FA Cup.

They then host Chalfont St Peter at home in the league on Tuesday.