Risborough run riot against ten man Reds

High-flying Risborough Rangers were simply too good for Langford on Saturday and ran out 5-0 winners in their SSML Division One clash.

Risborough quickly settled and had most of the early possession, pinning Langford back and forcing debutant keeper Ben Warner into making five great saves.

Then on 32 minutes, a long throw from the left by Justin Gordon somehow found its way nto the net to put the home side deservedly in front. Three minutes later they were two up, Martin Griggs shooting home; within another two minutes, it was three, when Kev Mealor laid the ball at the feet of Lawrence Clark, who made no mistake.

The second period started with both teams playing end-to-end football but Langford went down to 10 men when Ben L’Honore was sent off.

The Reds hung on until the 78th minute, when they went four behind to a goal by Luke Hurley. The inevitable fifth came in the 86th minute, with a good move started by Gary Rymer to Mealor, who headed down for Martin Griggs to score.

Langford’s next match is at home to Southall in Division One on Saturday.

Langford: Ben Warner, Lewis Sinclair, Dan Harper, James Lamptey, Jo Roche-Gerrard, Joe Zungvzah, Jordan Cleghorn, Jordan Massey, Jack Edwards, Ben L’Honore (capt), Lewis Croucher.

Subs: Nico Miceli (used), Karl Dean (used), Ashley Fitton, Scott Orphanou, Ryan Webb.