Rusty Blues slump to home Ashford defeat

Arlesey Town’s hopes of building on their recent thrashing of Petersfield were dashed in a 3-0 defeat to Ashford on Saturday.

The Blues looked distinctly rusty after a two week lay off and a decent Ashford side took advantage.

Max Webb gave the visitors the lead midway through the first half with a shot from the edge of the area, and an unmarked Jack Beadle doubled that advantage shortly after.

Mark Bitmead’s goal from a long ball ten minutes after the break effectively settled matters and sent the visitors into fourth place in the table.

One positive sight for the 108 spectators was another 30 minutes on the pitch for returning Arlesey striker Christian Tavernier.

It’s another tough fixture for the Blues on Saturday when they travel to league leaders Farnborough.

Meanwhile on Tuesday they make the short journey north to face Southern League rivals Biggleswade Town in the Red Insure Cup First Round.