Goals from Harriet Ford and Chloe Reeves saw Sandy Ladies earn a 2-0 win at Houghton Athletic in their Beds and Herts Women’s League Openage Division One meeting on Sunday.

The result means Sandy stay top of the table, five points clear of Sharnbrook having played two games less, although they aren’t in action this weekend.

Shefford Town & Campton Ladies were well beaten 4-0 at Openage Division Three leaders Evergreen Eagles.

They now host Bedwell Rangers on Sunday.