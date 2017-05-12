Sandy Ladies lift cup to complete best season ever

Sandy Ladies pulled off a great win in their last game of the season to win the Chris Renshaw Invitational Trophy at AFC Kempston Rovers on Sunday.

After finishing third in the Beds/Herts Premier League – where they missed out on the top spot by goal difference – Sandy were desperate to get their hands on some well-deserved silverware.

A slow start to the game from Sandy saw Sharnbrook press and have a few chances early on, but from 15 minutes in they started to get on top and it remained that way for the rest of the game.

A first half strike from Gavin saw the Ladies take the lead, assisted brilliantly from an already injured Reeves who worked her socks off all game despite being one of a number of Sandy players playing through the pain barrier.

The rest of the first half saw Sandy dominate but unable grab that elusive second goal despite Bennett and Ford dominating the midfield.

Constant long balls from Sharnbrook in the first half made it difficult for the Sandy defence to keep clearing their lines, but Houghton, Prout, Cobb and Roles stood up to the barrage of long balls brilliantly and rarely looked in trouble.

The wingers of Seldon and Ashwell worked excellently in tough conditions getting up and down the pitch, supporting attacks and assisting the full backs.

The second half was similar to the end of the first, with Sandy dominating possession but Sharnbrook always looked a danger whilst going direct.

Two one on one saves from Fage in the Sandy goal made a huge difference with the score still at 1-0 as well as numerous clearances from player of the match Prout.

With the scores close the subs came on to change the game for Sandy. Lavelle’s pace and Bates and Bullen’s strength going forward caused Sharnbrook lots of problems in the last 20 minutes.

And it was two subs that combined to create Sandy’s second of the day, with Lavelle assisting Bullen on the edge of the box who rifled the ball in the back of the net to put the game beyond Sharnbrook after great work from Reeves on the right.

Late defensive subs of Knight and Stock made sure the clean sheet was not in danger and Sandy saw out the last 15 minutes very well, with Sharnbrook making Fage pull off one more save.

The trophy was named after the late Chris Renshaw (a teacher at Stratton School and local referee), and it meant a lot to the players and coaches who had Mr Renshaw as their teacher.

The Ladies return next year and hope to play in the Eastern Region Women’s Football League.

They are still after any players who have experience and want to try themselves at a better standard so if you are interested in playing please email sandyladies@gmail.com for enquiries about the team.

If you just want to come down to training for a session the next one is on Monday, May 29 at Sunderland Road, Sandy at 7.30pm.