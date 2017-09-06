Seventh hell for Arlesey as Heybridge Swifts romp to win

Arlesey Town’s FA Cup dreams turned into a nightmare as they were hammered 7-0 at home by a powerful Heybridge Swifts side on Saturday.

Swifts arrived for this First Round Qualifying tie on the back of a 16-game unbeaten run stretching through pre-season – and the writing was on the wall when they romped into a two goal lead in the opening minutes.

Cade-Stephens Abbey. Picture: Guy Wills.

The game was only 36 seconds old when Juan Luque latched onto a ball on the wing, accelerated past Harlem Sambu as if he wasn’t there and hit a screaming half volley past Bart and into the roof of the net for 1-0.

On two minutes Heybridge took a corner, Callander initially looked disinterested but as the ball came in he turned and simply headed the ball in from close range.

A shot from Joe Gardner pulled a good save from Bart whilst other efforts whistled just past either posts.

Arlesey’s first attack arrived on 12 minutes as Tony Williams found Kim Forsythe who shot just past the post.

Craig Packham. Picture: Guy Wills.

Heybridge attacked on both sides but Arlesey seemed to get things together more and absorbed them with Bart again pulling off some good saves and they kept the score to 2-0 at half time.

The second period was less than a minute old when a deep cross came in and bounced just in front of Bart, but Luque pushed, the ball over the line for 3-0. Arlesey hadn’t touched the ball before fishing it out of the net.

Although the game was already well won Heybridge didn’t let u[, Luque beat his man with ease before pulling the ball back to Bantick to blast home.

Ben Sampayo accelerated into the box and hit a fierce shot through legs for the fifth and. a minute later it was 6-0 as a low cross beat everybody and Gardner guided it in from close range.

Kye Andrews. Picture: Guy Wills.

Fagbohun rifled the ball back past Bart for the seventh to complete Arlesey’s misery.

Arlesey need to take on board that they will rarely meet a side as good as this and pick them selves up for the next game against Thame on Saturday.