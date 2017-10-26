Shefford pull clear in Beds League as Wootton go second

Caldecote lost ground at the top of the Bedfordshire League after defeat at local rivals Ickwell & Old Warden on Saturday.

Their five match unbeaten run ended in a 3-0 reverse on The Green where Ickwell won for the first time this season. Andrew Vallom, Dan Threadgold and Scott Alleyne all found the back of the net.

Ickwell v Caldecote. Picture: David Kay PNL-171025-102431002

hj Premier Division supported by Sportsform

It meant Shefford Town & Campton find themselves seven points clear in the Premier Division supported by Sportsform.

Louis Taylor with a brace and a single goal from Ryan Dobson did the damage in a 3-0 win at bottom side Queens Park Crescents.

Second spot is now occupied by Wootton Blue Cross who were 5-1 home winners over Kempston Rovers Development. Chris Butler with a brace plus an own goal and strikes from Robbie O’Dell and Dale Armitage brought up the nap hand against a lone reply via Josh Griggs.

Also climbing up the table and now in fourth are Crawley Green Reserves who were 2-1 home winners over Marston Shelton Rovers who were duly losing for the first time on the road this season. Dominic Horne and Temitayo Akerele netted the goals against one in reply from Rovers Adam Kerr.

Last season’s champions Flitwick Town now find themselves in fifth spot after going down to defeat number three on the bounce when beaten 3-1 at Sharnbrook who were duly retained their unbeaten home record. Simon Denton with a brace plus Niko Dalde scored for the home side and Daniel Stafford replied for the Town.

In sixth spot are Wilstead who stay unbeaten away after a 2-0 victory at AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College, Kevin Butler and Paul Jones netting the vital goals.

Whilst AFC Oakley M&DH made it three home wins on the bounce with a 5-1 victory over Renhold United who are still awaiting their first away win of the season. Elijah Hukin and Jack Hadden both scored twice and Joel Ives once to bring up the nap hand against a lone United reply from Johnny Richens.

Elsewhere, Cranfield United are now still unbeaten on the road this season after sharing the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Stevington. Louis Green and Jordan Wright marked the home scoresheet and Shaun Barnett, Carl Warner netting for the visitors.

Division One supported by O’Neills

With morning leaders Riseley Sports sitting the afternoon out the top spot now belongs to Totternhoe Reserves who retained their 100% home record with a 2-1 victory over Biggleswade FC Reserves thanks to a brace of goals from Tom Howson against a lone reply from John Veal.

Whilst now in second are Wixams who were gifted three points when Cople & Bedford SA failed to raise a side to visit them at Green Lane.

Flitwick Town Reserves ran out 5-0 home winners over Meltis Albion. Scott Gadsden and Luke Snapes both netted twice and Mark Funnell the once to bring up the nap hand.

Cranfield United Reserves are now unbeaten in their last five starts after recording a 2-0 home victory over bottom side The 61 FC Luton Reserves thanks to a brace of goals from Paul Garrett.

Elsewhere, the game at Bedford Road between Sandy and AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves was brought to an end after 68 minutes due to a serious injury to home player Tom Hunt. The sides at the time were deadlocked in a 0-0 draw.

Herts FA Junior Cup Second Round

Lea Sports PSG will now face an away third round tie at Watton at Stone after running out 4-2 home winners over Allenbury Sports, Ali Mohaliyadeen leading the way with a hat-trick and joined on the scoresheet by a single goal from Joe Hennem.

Division Two

The lone game of the afternoon saw Caldecote Reserves 4-0 home winners over AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves to record their first home win of the season. Gary Allum, Nick Thomas, Nicky Albone and Rhys Parker all found the back of the net.

Division Three

Sandy Reserves were to claim their first away win of the season in winning 4-1 at White Eagles who duly still await their own first home win. Liam Brophy with a brace was joined on the Sandy scoresheet by Adam Grimshaw and Daniel Bailey against a lone Eagles reply via Jan Bucur.

Bedfordshire FA Junior Cup Second Round

The result of the day belonged to Shefford Town & Campton A who ran out 6-0 away winners at Clifton. John Vooght and Scott Maslin both bagged braces to go alongside single strikes for Bradley Vooght and Gareth Head.

But the highest scorers of the day were Elstow Abbey, 7-0 home winners over Wootton Village. Matt Poulton and Andrew Latimer with braces were joined on the Abbey scoresheet by single strikes from Jed Harris, Danny Pilgrim and Alex Hughes.

Grabbing a nap hand were Wilstead Reserves the 5-0 winners at Renhold United Reserves. Luke Pursey with a hat-trick was joined on their scoresheet by Liam Philip and Lewis Syratt.

Whilst both Bedford Albion sides won the road. The first team, thanks to two own goals plus a strike from Paul Babbington, won 3-2 at Black Swan for whom Danny McGovern netted twice. Whilst the reserves were 3-1 winners at FC Spandits with a brace of goals from Simon Wade and a single goal for Matt Phelan.

Also enjoying life on the road were Westoning the 3-2 winners at Dinamo Flitwick. Aaron Turner with a brace plus a strike from Lewis Wilson were replied to by home goals from Stuart Turner and Daniel Day.

For CS Rovers it was a 4-1 home victory over Flitwick Town A. Connor Darocha with a brace plus Luke Roddy and Daniel Gallagher were on the Rovers scoresheet against a lone Town reply via Jack Garnish.

Whilst Houghton Athletic were the 3-0 home victors over Lidlington United Sports thanks to goals from Jordan Thomas, Mihail Tudos and Antony Neeves.

Also winning on home soil were Henlow Reserves the 2-1 home victors over Stotfold Junior Town thanks to goals from Stefan Cogman and Josh Izzard.

Whilst Sundon Park Rovers netted a 3-2 home win over Houghton Hatters with a brace from Ethan Tenn and a single strike from Darnell Adansi.

Not so lucky at home were Kempston Athletic who despite goals from Lee Leonard and Josh St Clair Pierre were beaten 5-2 by FC Koran.

Just two ties went to a dreaded penalty shoot-out. Harlington were 3-2 spot kick home winners over Stevington Reserves after 90 minutes play had seen the sides deadlocked at 3-3.

Denzil Gillard netted all three home goals against replies via James Bourke twice and Josh Marinello once.

Whilst AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College A netted a 5-4 home spot kick win over Luton Leagrave AFC after 90 minutes play had brought about a 1-1 scoreline. Arkadiusz Boruch on the Town scoresheet against a reply from Tyler Clark.

Atletico Europa were granted a walkover when Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves failed to raise a side to travel to meet them, a fate that also befell Caldecote A for their scheduled visit to Farley Boys Reserves.