Solid Arlesey earn win over Bedfordshire rivals

Arlesey Town recorded an impressive 1-0 win at home to Bedfordshire rivals AFC Dunstable on Saturday.

The Blues welcomed back Cade Stephens Abbey and Joe Steele for this Southern League Division One Central fixture and looked much more solid at the back.

Arlesey Town v AFC Dunstable. Picture: June Essex.

With Tony Williams looking lively up front the whole team looked well balanced and played some good football.

The decisive goal came midway through the first half. Good work from Williams forced a corner. He then received the ball and put in a good cross that Rafe Goodman volleyed in from close range.

Although Dunstable had a couple of big forwards they never really penetrated and were restricted to only a couple of shots at goal, and Arlesey kept the shape well for the whole game.

The defence made some good tackles especially Cade, and looked solid throughout to earn a deserved clean sheet.

Arlesey visit Beaconsfield SYCOB on Saturday and head to Kempston Rovers in the Beds Senior Cup on Tuesday.