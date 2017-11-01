Sorry Waders exit Trophy

Biggleswade Town’s recent run of defeats continued with a 5-0 home reverse in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

Wingate and Finchley were simply too strong for the Waders at Langford Road and condemned the hosts to a humiliating defeat.

The visitors sit midtable in the Isthmian Premier, a similar level in the football pyramid to Biggleswade, so a close First Qualifying Round tie could have been expected.

And it was the Waders who had the first chance of the game, Craig Daniel headed wide from Lucas Perry’s cross.

But from there on in it was all Wingate. Luke Ifil’s centre was headed goalwards by Rob Laney but Waders keeper Liam Gooch held onto the ball.

The deadlock was broken as another Ifil cross was met by a header from Sean Cronin, who diverted the ball into the bottom corner.

Gooch was forced into several sharp saves as Wingate dominated proceedings, keeping out Reece Beckles-Richards who ran from his own half to fire in a dangerous shot.

The visitors made it 2-0 when Ifil converted into the bottom corner at the far post.

George Bailey was denied by a fine diving save shortly before the interval – but the Waders went in at half time three behind when Laney headed in from Keir Dickson’s corner.

The fourth arrivedon 70 minutes via Beckles-Richards. Ahmet Rifat rounded off the scoring with a header in injury time.

Waders now need to regroup before heading to Dorchester Town in the Southern League Premier on Saturday.

They then host Cambridge City in the BigFreeBet.com Cup on Tuesday.