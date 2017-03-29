Spirited Potton fall to Peterborough in Hinchingbrooke semi-final

Potton United gave a good account of themselves against UCL Premier Division powerhouses Peterborough Sports despite Hinchingbrooke Cup defeat on Tuesday.

Division One United lost the semi-final 4-2 but gave a spirited battling display at the runaway leaders.

After the match Sports officials were wondering why Potton were not higher in the league and felt the present squad would more than hold its own in the Premier Division.

Northampton Town centre forward, Alex Revell, brother of United manager Laurence, warmed Potton up pre-match and from the outset they contested every ball, although the speed of Sports’ counter attacks and strength in the air eventually told.

Sports attacked straight away with Mark Jones seeing his shot deflected for a corner and then Oliver Medwynter firing over the bar. Potton’s first attack saw Gary Ansell-Carter heading over the bar.

In the 12th minute Potton took the lead when Ansell-Carter passed to Joe Sutton who beat a defender and saw his left foot shot go into the net.

Medwynter had a big appeal for a penalty turned down and in the 16th minute Sports equalised when a free-kick from Jordan Macleod was headed home by Stuart Eason. Averlino Viera turned and shot wide and then on a quick break David Cobb shot wide when well placed.

Eason saw his fierce header from a corner go wide of goal and just before the interval Medwynter put his effort well over the bar.

Early in the second half Macleod made a good run but from his cross Cobb shot wide. In a Potton attack the ball fell to Sam Piesse on the edge of the area but he hooked his shot wide of goal.

In the 58th minute a determined run by Ansell-Carter saw his centre headed home by Kenny Smith to give Potton the lead again.

A dangerous centre from Medwynter was headed safely over his bar by Shaun Faulkner. Then Faulkner made a tremendous tackle on Josh Moreman to stop him shooting.

In a Potton breakaway Ansell-Carter passed to Sutton who delayed shooting and the chance was lost.

With 65 minutes gone Viera was allowed to work the ball along the goalline and centred for Jones to pass on to Moreman who netted the equaliser for Sports.

Medwynter headed over the bar but in the 76th minute Moreman’s shot hit the post and rebounded to Lewis Webb who shot into the net.

Potton narrowly missed equalising ewhen Sports keeper came out of his area to clear the ball which went to Ansell-Carter and from about 40 yards out his effort agonisingly went inches wide of the post.

Cory Cooper had a shot saved by the keeper but in the 90th minute, with Potton legs tiring, Moreman took advantage of a mix up in the Potton defence to score goal number four.

Potton host Thrapston in the UCL on Saturday.

Potton United: Declan Turner, Calum Forster (Sam Kelly), Charlie Stafford Cory Cooper), Shaun Faulkner, Luke Harradine, James Meredith, Joe Sutton, Aiden Macleod, Gary Ansell-Carter, Matt Chapman (Kenny Smith), Sam Piesse