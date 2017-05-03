SSML champions Biggleswade FC finish with eight goal win

Biggleswade FC completed their title-winning season with an emphatic 8-0 victory at Winslow United on Saturday.

It sees FC finish their first ever season as SSML Division One champions on 99 points, six points clear with 32 wins in a 40 game campaign. Next season they rub shoulders with Biggleswade United and Stotfold in the Premier Division.

Ashley Sherwood saves from Isaac Maynard. Picture: Jake McNulty.

They took the lead on four minutes as Mark Franklin produced a superb cross that Liam Beech cleverly headed home. The second arrived on eight minutes, Owen Dixon this time the provider as he picked out Tom Cookman to head in.

With Franklin causing problems down the right he put in another delightful cross that Beech somehow hit the post from with the goal at his mercy. Minutes later Beech was to hold his head again as Dixon pulled the ball back for what looked a tap in though somehow Beech scooped his effort over the bar.

Cookman grabbed his second on 27 minutes as Lee Northfield threaded the ball through and he put it past the helpless keeper. Beech did hit the target with his next effort, this time the home keeper turning his effort away and George Riley saw his shot cannon back off the upright.

Cookman got his third on 33 minutes and really put the icing on the cake with his fourth and FC’s fifth just before half time, Northfield and George Riley combined before Cookman finished in the far corner.

Josh Holmes gets in a cross. Picture: Jake McNulty.

Three changes were made at half time with Isaac Maynard, Conor Inskip and skipper Adam Hunt entering the fray. One minute in Beech pounced on a mix up to get his second.

The seventh arrived on 51 minutes as Hunt drove past two defenders and finished from the edge of the box.

Winslow created their first proper chance on the hour, the returning Sam Wyer equal to the effort. The woodwork though was helping out the home defence, Beech and Josh Holmes both denied.

FC got their eighth on 74 minutes as Maynard cut in from the left and found Dixon who finished through a defenders legs.

Adam Hunt slams in goal number 7. Picture: Jake McNulty.

At the final whistle the side were presented with the Division One trophy in front of the 40+ fans who had travelled across from Biggleswade.

Winslow United v Biggleswade FC. Picture: Jake McNulty.

Ashley Sherwood saves from Liam Beech. Picture: Jake McNulty.