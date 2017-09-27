Star take their chances to punish plucky Potton

The winners of this Buildbase FA Vase match on Saturday were the team that took their chances. Northern Star did and Potton, although they played some good football, didn’t.

Potton applied early pressure. John Bitting shot over from 25 yards and then Aaron Murrell played in Gary Ansell-Carter who saw his shot saved by keeper Ross Ingram.

Potton United v Peterborough North Star. Picture: Michelle Darrington. PNL-170927-100435002

Ansell-Carter was then unlucky to see his shot beat the keeper, hit the crossbar and rebound to safety.

Danny Webb went close twice while the dangerous Matt Barber made a good run and saw his shot go over the bar.

Another excellent corner from Bines was headed wide by Ansell-Carter when he should really have hit the target as Potton piled on the pressure.

Potton had a let off when first Lee Barsby and then Connor Pilberry saw crosses go across the goal.

Potton United v Peterborough North Star. Picture: Michelle Darrington. PNL-170927-100446002

However they were made to pay in the 42nd minute when Zak Munton was not closed down in time and his 20 yard effort went through a sea of legs and finished in the net, giving new goalkeeper Tyler Joseph no chance.

In the first minute of added time Murrell worked the ball through and scored with a fierce shot to equalise - it was the least Potton deserved.

So it continued in the second half with Bitting having an effort cleared off the line and Murrell putting an effort wide.

Pilberry attempted a long range shot and James Sage headed over.

Potton United v Peterborough North Star. Picture: Michelle Darrington. PNL-170927-100401002

With ten minutes left Bines tackled Munton and the ball rebounded kindly for Munton to pull the ball back to James Hill-Seekings who slammed the ball in from close range.

In the very last minute Courtney Boughton headed over the keeper only to see it hit the outside of the post – it just wasn’t Potton’s day.

On Saturday Potton host AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College at The Hutchinson Hollow in the Beds FA Senior Trophy.

Potton United: Tyler Joseph, Callum Forster, Nick Bines, James Sage, Luke Harradine, James Meredith, Danny Webb, John Bitting (Courtney Boughton), Gary Ansell-Carter, Aaron Murrell, Liam Sweeney.