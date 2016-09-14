Stotfold dumped out of Vase in replay

Stotfold’s hopes of progressing in the FA Vase ended in replay defeat at North Greenford United on Tuesday night.

The original tie at Roker Park on Saturday ended 2-2. Stotfold were trailing to a 72 minute goal only for Shadrach Williams to level in injury time.

That sent the game into extra time where Williams scored his second to put the Eagles in front, but their London visitors equalised with two minutes to go.

That forced a replay which North Greenford won 4-0.

Stotfold visit Hertford Town in the SSML Premier on Saturday before heading to Southall in the League Challenge Trophy on Tuesday.